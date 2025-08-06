Asahi Kasei to supply lithium-ion battery separator to Toyota Tsusho

Japanese manufacturer Asahi Kasei and Toyota Tsusho have established a strategic partnership for the supply of automotive lithium-ion battery (LIB) separator in North America. Their respective subsidiaries in the US, Asahi Kasei Battery Separator America, LLC (AKBSA) and Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI), have finalized a capacity rights agreement for AKBSA to supply Hipore wet-process LIB separator to TAI, according to a media release.

The agreement entitles TAI to a preferential share of AKBSA’s production capacity for Hipore LIB separator. Beginning in mid-2027, AKBSA will supply TAI with coated Hipore separator from its new coating facility currently under construction in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This partnership allows Asahi Kasei to mitigate the risk of market fluctuations and effectively utilize resources by maintaining high rates of operation. Toyota Tsusho will benefit from a stable supply of LIB separator manufactured at the Charlotte plant as it promotes the establishment of an automotive battery supply chain in North America.

By combining Asahi Kasei’s strengths in functional materials and Toyota Tsusho’s expertise in mobility, the partnership will accelerate the adoption of high-quality wet-process separator in the North American battery market and facilitate the manufacture of higher-performance electric vehicles, the media release said.

“This alliance fits perfectly with Asahi Kasei’s global growth strategy to build and strengthen a supply chain in North America with our partners and to capture medium- to long-term growth opportunities in the electrified vehicle market,” said Ryu Taniguchi, Lead Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei and responsible for the company’s separator business. “As a supplier of high-quality LIB separator, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho we will build an ecosystem that supports electrification in North America and leads the way to a carbon-neutral future.”