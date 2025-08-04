Isuzu’s first battery-electric pickup D-MAX EV adopts eAxle

Japan’s BluE Nexus Corporation, AISIN Corporation and Denso Corporation have announced that the eAxle — jointly developed by the three companies — has been installed in Isuzu’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) pickup, D-MAX EV, which went into production in April 2025, according to a media release.

The newly installed product combines the newly developed eAxle front and rear with a full-time 4WD system, contributing to both the tough basic performance required for pickup trucks (durability/loading and towing performance/rugged road drivability) and the linear acceleration and low noise and vibration characteristic of BEVs. The BEV is a 4WD system with a low-noise and low-vibration engine.

Full-time 4WD is a drive system that transmits power to both the front and rear wheels at all times, regardless of road conditions, including off-road and on-road driving.

As D-MAX EVs are gradually expanded globally, starting with shipments to major European countries and gradually adapting to market characteristics and customer needs, this product will also provide high-performance drive solutions around the world.

“Going forward, BluE, AISIN and DENSO will continue to provide valuable technologies and products by leveraging their respective strengths and know-how,” the companies said in the media release. “In addition, through BluE, we will contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society by having our products installed in all types of electric vehicles.”

BluE is an electrification system and electric drive module development and sales company. Headquartered in Kariya, Japan, Denso is a mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for vehicles.