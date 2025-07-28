Godrej’s aerospace unit signs manufacturing deal with Pratt & Whitney

The aerospace business of India’s Godrej Enterprises Group has signed a contract with Pratt & Whitney to manufacture complex aerospace parts for aircraft engine applications.

Pratt & Whitney is an American company that designs, manufactures and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

The agreement will significantly expand Godrej’s offerings in aircraft engine applications, both in terms of technology and production volumes, it said in a media release.

“For decades, Godrej has been at the forefront of high-precision manufacturing, contributing to India’s aerospace ambitions and self-reliance in critical technologies. This contract with Pratt & Whitney is not just a business milestone — it is a testament to India’s rising capabilities in complex aerospace manufacturing,” said Maneck Behramkamdin, Business Head, Aerospace business, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group. “By leveraging our advanced infrastructure, deep expertise, and commitment to global quality standards, we are proud to play a role in shaping the future of aviation manufacturing in India. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and expanding our footprint in the global aerospace supply chain.”

Godrej Enterprises Group has a total of around 35,000 sqm aerospace manufacturing capacity in India with another 48,500 sqm under development, the media release said.