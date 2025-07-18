BDx, Anyon launch hybrid quantum AI testbed in Singapore

BDx Data Centers, a carrier-neutral data center platform in Asia, has launched Southeast Asia’s first hybrid quantum AI testbed in collaboration with quantum computing company Anyon Technologies. The MoU signing paves the way for the deployment of the region’s first hybrid quantum computer at BDx’s flagship SIN1 facility in Paya Lebar, Singapore, according to a media release.

This initiative will enable startups, enterprises and government agencies to explore quantum-enhanced AI applications. Designed to support Singapore’s Green 2030 and Smart Nation objectives, the testbed integrates Anyon’s quantum computing system with SIN1’s cutting-edge infrastructure.

“Staying ahead of the curve has always been part of our DNA at BDx,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx. “Our journey, from deploying the most advanced NVIDIA GPUs across the region to now integrating quantum computing into our data center, reflects our commitment to not just keeping pace with innovation but shaping its future. Together, we are building an open platform that creates new opportunities to unlock the transformative potential of quantum computing.”

“A modern computer today is essentially a whole data center. Deploying a state-of-the-art hybrid quantum computing system at BDx’s SIN1 facility marks a transformative step in modern computing infrastructure,” said Dr Jie (Roger) Luo, President and CEO of Anyon Technologies. “By integrating QPUs (Quantum Processing Units) with CPUs (Central Processing Units) and GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), we’re enabling breakthroughs in quantum algorithms and applications. This lowers adoption barriers for enterprise customers, like financial institutions in Singapore, to onboard talent and create real, differentiating business value.”

BDx’s SIN1 facility will serve as a cross-regional AI Hub and Innovation Center, dedicated to supporting high-growth AI startups and government-led innovation initiatives. To accelerate AI adoption across Southeast Asia, BDx is providing dedicated access to its AI-ready infrastructure, enabling companies and startups to experiment with transformative technologies. By building an open and scalable platform, BDx aims to drive real-world impact across AI, research, and enterprise applications, the media release said.