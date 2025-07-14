VinFast partners with BatX to advance battery recycling, repurposing

VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s EV maker VinFast, has entered into a strategic agreement with BatX Energies, an Indian clean-tech company specializing in battery recycling, rare metal recovery and end-of-life battery repurposing.

Under the agreement, BatX Energies will provide comprehensive high-voltage (HV) battery recycling, material recovery and repurposing services for VinFast India’s factory, and after-sales operations. The process will ensure efficient recovery and reintegration of critical materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel into the battery production cycle, according to a media release.

The collaboration aims to drive localized solutions in line with India’s fast-evolving EV landscape.

The agreement also opens avenues for future collaboration on second-life applications, urban mining, and strategic material recovery, supporting India and Vietnam’s growing leadership in circular economy solutions. BatX will also ensure traceability of the raw materials and battery recycling, the media release said.

“This partnership with BatX Energies is a meaningful step toward building a sustainable, circular battery ecosystem in India. At VinFast, sustainability goes beyond vehicles—it’s about environmental responsibility across the entire lifecycle,” said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia. “By working with BatX, we aim to reduce resource dependency, support national priorities, and set a new benchmark for responsible innovation in electric mobility.”