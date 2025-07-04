U Power teams up with Beijing Foton to advance battery swapping

Chinese EV battery-swapping solutions provider U Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Foton, a wholly-owned subsidiary of vehicle manufacturer Beijing Foton Motor, with the aim of jointly promoting battery-swapping compatible electric heavy trucks, buses and vans in the Southeast Asia, South America, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR markets.

U Power will provide technological support to enable incorporation of battery-swapping capabilities on Beijing Foton vehicles, development and testing of battery-swapping stations to serve electric vehicle models, as well as connection of vehicles with its battery-bank ecosystem, according to a media release.

Additionally, Beijing Foton will gather and share performance data such as battery charging, health and capacity records. The two Chinese companies could potentially expand the agreement to include additional cooperation opportunities in the future, the media release said.

“This partnership marks another significant step forward in our strategy of expanding OEM partner base. Through joint promotional and sales efforts, U Power expects to accelerate the establishment of a comprehensive battery-swapping and battery-bank ecosystem in several of its existing key markets,” said Johnny Lee, CEO and Chairman of U Power. “We look forward to a strong collaboration with Beijing Foton to strategically expand our global footprint and increase our market share.”

U Power is a provider of EV battery swapping solutions using its proprietary modular battery-swapping technology, UOTTA.