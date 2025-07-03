Axiom partners with India’s Skyroot to advance space exploration

US-based Axiom Space has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indian space launch service provider Skyroot Aerospace to explore joint opportunities to advance space exploration and access low-Earth orbit (LEO), according to a media release.

This collaboration further reinforces the growing cooperation between Axiom Space and the Indian space sector. Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which launched June 25, marks India’s return to human spaceflight and the nation’s first mission on board the International Space Station.

With Ax-4, Axiom Space is laying the foundation for the construction and operation of Axiom Station. As Axiom Space develops a diverse and global supply chain, the company is strategically partnering with pioneering organizations like Skyroot Aerospace, the media release said.

Skyroot Aerospace is the first private company to launch a rocket to space in South Asia. In 2022, Skyroot successfully launched Vikram-S, and the team is now preparing to launch the Vikram-1 rocket, its maiden orbital-class launch vehicle.

“Enabling greater and equitable access to space, be it for research institutes, startups, or national agencies, is the guiding mantra at Skyroot,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace. “As we begin realizing this vision with the upcoming maiden launch of Vikram-1, the partnership with Axiom Space builds an opportunity to explore integrated launch and orbital solutions that will shape humanity’s future in space.”

“Since the day I visited Skyroot’s facility two years ago, I knew our companies had to work together to define humanity’s future in space,” said Tejpaul Bhatia, CEO of Axiom Space. “With our shared vision to transform access to space, we look forward to collaborating with Skyroot to serve the growing space ecosystem in India and globally.”

Axiom Space will explore utilizing Skyroot capabilities for groundbreaking research payloads, orbital data center nodes, and other missions to Axiom Station and independently in LEO.