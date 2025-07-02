Navitas partners with Powerchip for 200mm GaN production in Taiwan

Under the agreement, Navitas will manufacture its GaN IC portfolio at Powerchip's 200mm Fab 8B facility in Zhunan Science Park, Taiwan. The site, which has been in operation since 2019, is equipped to support a range of high-volume GaN applications and will now serve as a key manufacturing hub for Navitas’ portfolio, which includes devices rated from 100V to 650V.

Powerchip’s capabilities include an improved 180nm CMOS process, offering smaller and more advanced geometries, which bring improvements in performance, power efficiency, integration, and cost.

“200mm GaN-on-silicon production on a 180nm process node enables us to continue innovating higher power density, faster, and more efficient devices while simultaneously improving cost, scale, and manufacturing yields,” says Dr. Sid Sundaresan, SVP of WBG Technology Platforms at Navitas, in a press release.

Powerchip is expected to manufacture Navitas’ GaN portfolio with voltage ratings from 100V to 650V, supporting the growing demand for GaN for 48V infrastructure, including hyper-scale AI data centers and EVs. Qualification of initial devices is expected in Q4 2025. The 100V family is expected to start production first at Powerchip during the first half of next year. At the same time, Navitas expects 650V devices will transition from its existing supplier, TSMC, to Powerchip over the next 12-24 months.

“We are proud to partner with Powerchip to advance high-volume 200 mm GaN-on-silicon production and look forward to driving continued innovation together in the years ahead”, says Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “Through our partnership with Powerchip, we are well-positioned to drive sustained progress in product performance, technological evolution, and cost efficiency.”

Martin Chu, President at Powerchip, confirmed that qualification of Navitas' GaN devices is nearly complete.