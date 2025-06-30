Comau partners with Intecells to boost battery electrode manufacturing

Italian automation solutions provider Comau has entered into a collaboration with Michigan-based company Intecells to optimize the use of cold plasma within industrial cell manufacturing processes.

Comau will work with Intecells, which has patented an innovative cold plasma application, to develop a cost-effective technology path for customers looking to integrate the new technology within existing cell manufacturing lines, according to a media release.

The plasma-based solution available today reduces cycle time and energy consumption in soaking and drying when added to existing cell manufacturing lines, while also improving cell capacity, cyclability, and production quality across a full range of battery types and sizes.

The plasma-based solution under development is expected to significantly reduce the steps along the cell manufacturing process. The final target is to reduce investments by 50% and halve energy consumption and carbon emissions, the media release said.

Comau is actively contributing to the advancement of electrification through an approach that spans the entire battery lifecycle from cell formation to module and pack assembly, and from testing all the way to dismantling and recycling.

“Our collaboration with Intecells marks a pivotal step in redefining how battery cells are manufactured,” said Gian Carlo Tronzano, Head of Battery Cell Global Competence Center and of P&E e-Mobility. “By combining Intecells’ disruptive technology with Comau’s electrification technology and expertise, we are working to deliver a practical path for integrating next-generation plasma processes into existing production lines, starting with the validation of cold plasma technology within scalable manufacturing operations.”