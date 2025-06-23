Plug and Play partners with Synopsys to expand chip ecosystem program

Plug and Play, an innovation platform based in Silicon Valley, has announced a new collaboration with Synopsys, a US-based silicon-to-systems design solutions company. By collaborating with Plug and Play Semiconductors, Synopsys will provide selected startups with access to its design tools and software licenses, according to a media release.

By providing startups with access to professional-grade EDA tools, which often represent a significant investment at the early stage, Plug and Play and Synopsys aim to help lower the barrier to chip innovation, accelerate time to market, and reduce development costs across the chip design space.

“By providing startups with access to Synopsys’ advanced semiconductor EDA tools, we can lower the barrier to entry for breakthrough chip design and accelerate the pace of innovation across industries. Our mission is to empower technology innovators everywhere, which is closely aligned with Plug and Play’s platform,” said Brandon Wang, Vice President of the Corporate Strategy Group at Synopsys. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Plug and Play to empower the next generation of innovators in semiconductors and also beyond to other industries such as mobility, life sciences, and broader deep tech.”

The collaboration is expected to draw more entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate partners into the semiconductor program. Together, the two organizations are enabling emerging founders to compete on a global stage, the media release said.

“Our mission has always been to empower entrepreneurs by giving them the tools, networks, and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Rouzbeh Borhani, Head of Plug and Play Semiconductors. “This collaboration with Synopsys brings their trusted and comprehensive chip design software and solutions directly to the startups we support.”

This collaboration strengthens Plug and Play’s ability to support the most promising semiconductor startups while reinforcing Synopsys’ role in enabling innovation at the earliest stages of chip development. It also lays the foundation for continued collaboration between the two organizations.

Plug and Play launched its semiconductors program in 2023 to help accelerate breakthrough hardware and chip innovation by connecting startups with corporations, government agencies, universities, and investors. The collaboration between Plug and Play and Synopsys will bring the platform even greater technical depth and opportunity.