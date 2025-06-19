Crusoe partners with Polar to build data center in Norway

Crusoe, a US-based AI infrastructure provider, has announced a strategic partnership with European data center operator Polar to establish Crusoe’s first data center presence in mainland Europe.

Crusoe has signed a contract for a 12 MW facility located in Norway, which will be powered entirely by 100% hydroelectric energy. The data center will host Crusoe Cloud, Crusoe’s intuitive and scalable platform optimized for next-generation AI workloads to customers across Europe and beyond, according to a media release.

Expected to come online later this year and with the ability to expand up to 52MW, the Norwegian facility further strengthens Crusoe’s commitment to supporting customers’ compute-intensive AI workloads with clean, abundant energy sources, the company said in the media release.

“Partnering with Polar brings Crusoe Cloud’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure directly to abundant, clean hydroelectric power,” said Chris Dolan, chief data center officer, Crusoe. “This allows our European customers to run their AI workloads with unparalleled performance without sacrificing their commitments to environmental responsibility.”

“Polar is proud to partner with Crusoe, a company that deeply shares our values of collaboration and innovation,” said Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar. “Crusoe’s commitment to maximizing compute efficiency while minimizing environmental impact perfectly aligns with our mission to provide sustainable and scalable data center solutions. We are excited to support Crusoe’s rapid growth across the European region.”

The Norwegian data center adds to Crusoe’s presence in Europe which includes a data center in Iceland, powered 100% by clean, renewable geothermal and hydroelectric energy.