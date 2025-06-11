India’s RIR Power Electronics, a provider of high-power semiconductor solutions, has announced the successful production, expansion and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan.

This was achieved through a strategic collaboration with a contract fab at Taiwan’s ProAsia Semiconductor Corporation (PASC) and by leveraging technology IP that RIR Power had acquired from US-based pure play power semiconductor foundry SiCamore Semi, RIR said in a media release.

The product portfolio includes 1200V Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs) ranging from 2 amps to 60 amps, addressing the most common ratings used across multiple applications and markets globally. Besides serving existing domestic Indian and US customers, shipping from Taiwan also provides improved access to strategic high-growth markets for SiC devices in the South East Asian region.

RIR Power’s SiC technology and portfolio are the result of a comprehensive technology transfer agreement signed with SiCamore Semi on October 17, 2024, the media release said.

The agreement granted RIR Power exclusive rights to manufacture, market and commercialize SiC diodes, Metal Oxide Silicon Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) and Insulated Gated Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) using SiCamore’s proven IP and process knowhow. Originally developed for 4-inch wafers, the technology has been successfully adapted for 6-inch wafer production. The scale-up was achieved with technical support from Vortex Semi and PASC.

The 1200V SiC diodes, produced at PASC’s fabrication facility in Taiwan, have been shipped to India and validated to meet global industry standards. RIR Power has already secured purchase orders from Richardson Electronics (US) and Ankit Plastics (India), both key suppliers to the commercial, industrial and defence sectors.