Tata Electronics partners with BEL to bolster India’s chip ambitions

Electronics manufacturer Tata Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), an Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Indian Defence Ministry, to advance the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions.

This MoU marks a significant step forward for Tata Electronics and BEL in jointly exploring end-to-end solutions to meet domestic requirements.

As part of the agreement, Tata Electronics and BEL will explore collaboration opportunities to identify Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), and design services solutions from Tata Electronics based on the current and future requirements of BEL, including Microcontrollers (MCUs), Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), and other Processors, according to a media release.

Both companies will also endeavour to develop optimum manufacturing solutions for BEL’s products through knowledge sharing, best practices, and other resources.