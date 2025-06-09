Maxar wins contract to build high-power EchoStar XXVI satellite

California-based satellite manufacturer Maxar Space Systems has announced it has been awarded a contract by US telecommunications company EchoStar Corporation to manufacture EchoStar XXVI, a high-power geostationary communications satellite based on the Maxar 1300 platform.

EchoStar XXVI will deliver robust coverage to DISH TV customers across all 50 US states, including Puerto Rico, and is engineered for dual orbital slot performance, giving EchoStar enhanced operational flexibility to meet evolving customer and network demands, according to a media release.

“EchoStar’s selection of the Maxar 1300 platform underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance satellites that meet our customers’ most demanding requirements,” said Chris Johnson, CEO, Maxar Space Systems. “We’re proud to continue supporting EchoStar’s mission with another spacecraft that offers the proven reliability that Maxar Space Systems is known for in the industry.”

The satellite will support EchoStar’s mission of providing coverage and continue to ensure high-capacity direct-to-home services across its customer base. EchoStar XXVI is scheduled for delivery in 2028, the media release said.

“EchoStar is committed to delivering an unmatched experience with DISH TV,” said Gunter Kamper, SVP of DISH Technologies, EchoStar Corporation. “Our ongoing investments across the board — especially with EchoStar XXVI — will ensure long-term access to our award-winning, satellite entertainment platform. Maxar Space Systems has been, and remains, a trusted partner in this mission.”

EchoStar XXVI marks the latest chapter in a decades-long collaboration between EchoStar and Maxar Space Systems. It joins a long line of EchoStar satellites built by Maxar Space Systems, reinforcing the strength of the partnership and the reliability of the Maxar 1300 platform. With more than 95 Maxar Space-built geostationary satellites currently on orbit, this mission adds to Maxar Space Systems’ proud legacy of delivering advanced space systems that power global connectivity and innovation.