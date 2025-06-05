Energy Vault, Jupiter sign deal for additional 100 MW BESS

Energy Vault, a Switzerland-headquartered provider of sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, and Jupiter Power, a developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage projects in the United States, have announced the signing of an agreement for the supply of an additional BESS at a Jupiter site in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region.

This announcement follows the July 2024 completion of an initial 100 MW/200 MWh BESS.

This new BESS will add 100 MW/200 MWh of critical dispatchable capacity to the ERCOT grid, further advancing grid resiliency. Construction of the project is underway, with commercial operations expected to commence by the end of this summer, according to a media release.

The BESS system will be built with the Energy Vault’s proprietary X-Vault integration platform using Energy Vault’s proprietary UL9540 certified B-VAULT product, and VaultOS Energy Management System to control, manage and optimize the BESS operations. Energy Vault’s innovative system architecture provides customer optionality with both battery and inverter suppliers, while unique AC-coupled and DC-coupled configurations provide the drop-in flexibility needed for any project, the media release said.

“As one of the largest battery storage developers and operators in the US, we look for partners who can keep pace with our ambition and scale,” said Michael Geier, Chief Technology Officer, Jupiter Power. “With more than 2,500 MWh in operation or construction, we’re excited to continue building with Energy Vault at this critical site and appreciate their ability to deliver solutions tailored to our needs.”

“Today’s expansion of our partnership with Jupiter Power stands as a testament to the strength of our team’s collaborative approach to delivering reliable, safe, and efficient energy storage solutions to customers,” said Marco Terruzzin, Chief Commercial and Product Officer, Energy Vault. “Jupiter’s BESS projects portfolio has reached a critical mass in ERCOT and we’re proud to continue serving as a partner to Jupiter Power in the ultimate endeavor to decarbonize the grid in an economically effective fashion.”

The ongoing partnership between Energy Vault and US-based Jupiter Power began in 2022 with the announcement of an agreement to secure 2.4 GWh of supply chain equipment and services that will be integrated and delivered through Energy Vault’s hardware and software management platform in Jupiter Power’s battery energy storage projects. To date, Energy Vault’s B-VAULT portfolio consists of more than 2 GWh in total projects either deployed or currently in development.