TSMC to launch European chip design centre in Munich

The centre is expected to start operations in the third quarter of this year, according to comments made by TSMC Europe President Paul de Bot during the company’s 2025 Technology Symposium, Reuters reports.

The facility will, according to the executive, support European customers in the development of high-density, high-performance, and energy-efficient chip designs – targeting sectors such as automotive, industrial, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

This development adds to TSMC’s growing footprint in Germany. In August last year, and as previously reported by Evertiq, the company broke ground on its first European fab – a joint venture with Infineon, NXP, and Bosch under the name European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC).