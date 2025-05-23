Trump: iPhones must be made in the U.S. — or face 25% tariff

In a post published on May 23 on platform Truth Social, he stated:

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

President Trump made it clear that iPhones sold in the U.S. should be produced domestically. Otherwise, he warned, Apple would be subject to a tariff of at least 25%. This position aligns with his broader push to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.