NY Creates and Fraunhofer team up on 300mm memory R&D

"As we build upon the strong connections, we have with semiconductor R&D centers around the globe to create the technologies that the U.S. and the world will rely on in the future, we look forward to this collaboration with Fraunhofer IPMS to further develop next-generation ferroelectric memory devices at the 300mm scale," says Dave Anderson, President of NY Creates, in a press release. "We are proud to work together to accelerate the processes and the evaluation and deployment of these materials which can lead to innovative breakthroughs, maintaining our global R&D leadership.”

NY Creates and Fraunhofer IPMS will now embark on a joint development project for the co-development of advanced memory devices built at the 300mm wafer scale.

"With the Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT), Fraunhofer IPMS maintains a leading international competence center for the development of ferroelectric memories based on hafnium oxide (HfO₂). These memory technologies are particularly promising for neuromorphic computing applications as they are very energy efficient, CMOS compatible and scalable down to very small technology nodes. We look forward to working with NY Creates to develop new promising memory designs based on the expertise of both parties,” adds Dr. Wenke Weinreich, Deputy Director of Fraunhofer IPMS.

The partnership builds on a foundation laid in 2023 when a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two entities during a Fraunhofer delegation visit to the Albany NanoTech Complex, with the aim of further advancing economic prosperity through innovation in both regions.

In October 2024, NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex was selected as the location of the flagship National Semiconductor Technology Center facility, the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator. The EUV Accelerator is expected to drive significant R&D based on Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.