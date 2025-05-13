Japan’s EdgeCortix wins US defense innovation unit contract

EdgeCortix, a Japanese fabless semiconductor company specializing in energy-efficient edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), has announced it has been awarded an Other Transaction (OT) agreement by the United States Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

This marks the first time a Japanese company and its US-based subsidiary have secured such an award, EdgeCortix said in a media release.

The OT empowers the DIU to rapidly evaluate and eventually deploy EdgeCortix’s cutting-edge hardware and software solutions across diverse US Department of Defense (DoD) edge applications. These include critical areas involving AI-powered vision and generative AI technologies, the media release said.

“We are deeply honored to be the first Japanese company selected for a DIU contract, a testament to the innovative edge AI solutions our team has developed,” said Dr. Sakyasingha Dasgupta, CEO of EdgeCortix. “This partnership not only validates our commitment to advancing energy-efficient AI technologies but also opens up transformative opportunities to contribute to critical global and national security challenges. We are thrilled to collaborate with the DIU team, whose seamless and easy-to-navigate process has made exploring the potential of our solutions across diverse domains — from space and aerial platforms to land-based systems — a rewarding experience.”

Under this initiative, EdgeCortix will demonstrate how its solutions can significantly enhance mission capabilities for military personnel while optimizing platforms, systems and components utilized across the DoD.

The collaboration aligns with DIU’s Resource Optimized Compute program, which seeks to advance modern AI and machine learning systems capable of efficiently collecting, processing, and distributing mission-critical information at strategically decisive speeds.

This program aims to ensure a strategic information advantage for national and global security operations across air, space, sea, ground, and cyber platforms. Key applications targeted include advanced AI analytics, real-time decision support systems, autonomous operations, and enhanced situational awareness.