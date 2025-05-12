V-GREEN signs MOU to deploy 63,000 VinFast EV charging ports

Vietnamese EV charging station developer V-GREEN has announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with four strategic partners to deploy approximately 63,000 charging ports for VinFast electric vehicles in Indonesia by the end of 2025, more than double the previously announced target.

Under the agreement, V-GREEN and its four partners — Chargecore, Chargepoint, Amarta Group and CVS — will jointly invest a total of USD 300 million to develop EV charging infrastructure throughout Indonesia, focusing on provinces such as Jabodatebek, Bandung, Surabaya, Makassar, Medan, Batam, Bali and Kalimantan, according to a media release.

The projects will launch in May 2025, with the first stations scheduled to go online in June.

In 2025 alone, Chargecore plans to invest a minimum of 30 million USD, while Chargepoint, Amarta Group and CVS have each committed to becoming charging ports distributors and investing approximately USD 5.3 million annually. V-GREEN will directly invest in 20% of the stations, while the remaining 80% will be implemented through business cooperation contracts (BCC), the media release said.

“Partnering with reputable companies in Indonesia marks a significant step in our global EV charging network strategy, especially as we respond to growing demand across Southeast Asia,” Mai Truong Giang, Managing Director of V-GREEN Indonesia, said. “With the support of our strategic partners, we are confident that V-GREEN and VinFast will successfully build a modern green mobility ecosystem that contributes to the region’s and the world’s sustainable development goals.”

“We are excited to collaborate with V-GREEN, a company with a clear vision, strong commitment, and well-defined strategy for EV infrastructure development in Indonesia,” John Yan, co-founder and CEO of Chargecore, said. “This partnership not only delivers strong business results for Chargecore, but also supports the nation’s transition to electric vehicles and a more sustainable future.”

“We have strong confidence in the growth potential of electric vehicles in Indonesia — a promising market that is undergoing a remarkable transition toward greener transportation,” Daniel Nguyen, CEO of Chargepoint, said. “As the official distributor of V-GREEN in Vietnam, Chargepoint is proud to continue supporting the expansion of VinFast’s electric mobility ecosystem across Southeast Asia, with Indonesia as our first destination.”

VinFast, a subsidiary of the Vingroup JSC group, is an EV manufacturer with a product lineup that includes electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses. V-GREEN was established by Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder of VinFast.