ABS partners with SCAG to power next-gen commercial mowers

American Battery Solutions (ABS) has announced a strategic partnership with SCAG Power Equipment, a division of Wisconsin-based Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., to provide cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology to power the all-new Scag RC Extreme Slope Mower.

The partnership is set up to run through 2027 with deliveries of Alliance Intelligent Battery Series systems already underway from ABS’ Springboro, Ohio manufacturing facility, according to a media release.

“Landscape professionals trust Scag Power Equipment for unmatched durability and reliability in the toughest conditions. That’s why Metalcraft of Mayville chose ABS and our Alliance battery systems, which deliver the same high-performance standards in the low-voltage space,” said Subhash Dhar, ABS Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Our Applications Engineering team collaborated closely with Metalcraft to adapt the Alliance I48V-3.0 battery for this application. With industry-leading energy density and a scalable design, the Alliance series is built to withstand the physical demands and thermal challenges of commercial landscaping equipment.”

The ABS Alliance batteries will be launched in the Scag RC Extreme Slope Mower where it enables higher power and reduced fuel consumption by empowering series hybrid operation of the mower. The scalability of the Alliance family means the same ABS US-manufactured battery can be used on a variety of different mowers in the fleet, the media release said.

American Battery Solutions (ABS) designs, develops and manufactures advanced battery systems for commercial, fleet, and industrial on- and off-road vehicles.