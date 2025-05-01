JBM teams up with Hitachi to boost clean public transport in India

Hitachi ZeroCarbon has announced a partnership with Indian electric bus maker JBM Electric Vehicles to integrate ZeroCarbon BatteryManager into electric bus transportation.

This partnership with Hitachi will provide real-world insight into the performance and resilience of electrified transport in a high-demand urban environment, accelerating cost-effective and clean transport in Indian cities, according to a media release.

Varied seasonal conditions in India and Middle East, where weather can change from extreme heat to rains to near zero temperatures, makes it an ideal testbed to monitor and assess the performance of battery assets. Hitachi’s ZeroCarbon BatteryManager will be used to collect real-time data from the pilot fleet and deliver actionable insights regarding charging patterns, route optimisation and asset usage.

“This collaboration with Hitachi ZeroCarbon will enhance critical parameters for enhancing our battery performance proactively for each customer under different climatic conditions and leading to the highest residual value of the batteries,” said Nishant Arya, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, JBM Auto. “It will enable us to enhance the total cost of ownership (TCO) for the public transport operators and fleet owners for multiple applications across the world.”

“This is a landmark initiative for our ZeroCarbon BatteryManager solution. The Indian market is unique and an ideal showcase of how we can help electric fleet operators, manufacturers and innovators better understand the assets in their EV ecosystem and navigate operational constraints of different terrains and weather conditions,” said Ram Ramachander, CEO, Hitachi ZeroCarbon. “We look forward to building on to our learnings from other markets and assisting JBM Electric Vehicles to maximise their battery value and usage and achieve long-term success in fleet electrification.”