BOS teams up with Intel to boost automotive AI innovation

South Korean semiconductor startup BOS Semiconductors and Intel have announced a strategic partnership to jointly deliver exceptional AI performance for advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and in-vehicle information (IVI).

Powered by BOS’s automotive AI chiplet SoC, Eagle-N and other products, Intel’s AI-enhanced software-defined SoCs will provide automakers with higher-performance, higher-compute AI solutions, building a solid foundation for in-vehicle AI applications, according to a media release.

Open hardware and software architecture supported by both Intel and BOS make this collaboration possible, providing automakers with greater flexibility and accelerating the intelligent evolution of automobiles.

BOS Eagle-N, the first product of the Eagle ADAS SoC family, is the industry’s first automotive chiplet AI accelerator SoC with 250/185/125 dense TOPS NPU along with PCIe Gen5/UCIe interfaces to build add-on AI subsystem for autonomous driving functions and immersive in-cabin experiences, the media release said.

The evaluation samples will be available this June and mass production will start in 4Q, 2026.

“Our collaboration with Intel marks a pivotal step forward in shaping the future of intelligent mobility,” said Jaehong Park, CEO of BOS Semiconductors. “By combining our advanced AI chiplet SoC technologies with Intel’s powerful software-defined platforms, we are not only pushing the boundaries of automotive performance but also enabling our customers to build smarter, safer, and more adaptive vehicles. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership in the era of AI-driven transportation.”