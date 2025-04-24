Sandvik secures $74 million order for BEV mining equipment

Sandvik has received a major order, valued at around SEK 750 million (about USD 74 million), from South32 to supply an underground mining equipment fleet for its greenfield Hermosa critical minerals project in Arizona, US. The majority of the order consists of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and is Sandvik’s largest ever for BEVs. The order was booked in the second quarter 2025, the Swedish company said in a media release.

The order includes battery-electric trucks, loaders, bolters, development drills and longhole drills, as well as conventional trucks, cable bolters, loaders and longhole drills. Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter 2026 and continue through 2030, with most of the deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027, according to the media release.

“We’re proud that Sandvik BEVs will help contribute to an increased supply of critical minerals, supporting the continued electrification of society,” said Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “Lower fuel expenses and maintenance costs coupled with longer equipment lifespan will enable a more efficient, economical and sustainable mining operation at Hermosa.”

Hermosa is currently the only advanced mine development project in the United States that could produce two federally designated critical minerals — manganese and zinc. South32 is developing Hermosa’s zinc-lead-silver deposit to be a multi-decade operation with first production expected in 2027.

Headquartered in Perth, Australia, South32 produces bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, silver, nickel and manganese from operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America.