© AMD
Business |
AMD braces for potential $800 million hit from US export controls
In an SEC filing, AMD revealed that it has finished a preliminary evaluation of new US export restrictions that may impact its MI308 semiconductor devices.
The restrictions apply to exports to China, including Hong Kong and Macau, as well as D:5-listed nations or companies with their headquarters there.
AMD says that it plans to apply for the required licenses, but also noted that approval is not guaranteed. The company estimates that the new export controls could result in charges of up to USD 800 million related to inventory, purchase commitments, and associated reserves.