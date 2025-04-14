Apogee partners with Arrow to boost space-grade tech network

Apogee Semiconductor, an American provider of advanced technologies for space and extreme environments, has announced a collaboration with US-headquartered Arrow Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and services.

The partnership will significantly expand the distribution network for Apogee’s high-reliability integrated circuits (ICs) and radiation-tolerant solutions, bringing their innovative technologies to a broader market across aerospace and defense, according to a media release.

The Apogee-Arrow agreement aims to drive growth and scalability within the aerospace sector, offering unparalleled product availability and performance assurance for satellite and space-related applications, Apogee said.

With Arrow’s trusted distribution channels, customers will benefit from fast delivery and technical support to meet their unique mission-critical needs, the media release said.

“Apogee’s rad-hard ICs, including the RelBridge family, enable designers to improve system-level reliability by implementing fault containment at critical interface boundaries. This approach allows COTS integration without sacrificing mission assurance, providing flexible, cost-effective options without sacrificing reliability,” said David Briggs, CEO of Apogee Semiconductor. “As a result, Apogee is driving a new era in space economics by enabling scalable, resilient systems tailored to meet the challenges of the most extreme environments.”

In 2024, Apogee Semiconductor released the AP54RHC288 Arbiter, an IC designed to prevent propagation of failure modes in power supply, motor control and other half-bridge and full-bridge applications. The AP54RHC288 prevents cross-conduction and shoot-through in these applications by preventing FET drivers from seeing two high control signals, regardless of the state of the input control signals.