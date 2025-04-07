Sinopec teams up with CATL to build 10,000 battery swap stations

Chinese oil and gas firm Sinopec and EV battery giant CATL have signed an industry and capital cooperation framework agreement to establish a nationwide battery swap network.

Under the agreement, the two Chinese companies will leverage their respective strengths to accelerate the development of battery swap ecosystems and standardize operations. This year, the collaboration targets the construction of no fewer than 500 battery swap stations, with a long-term goal of 10,000 stations, creating a seamless “swap-as-fast-as-refueling” experience for EV owners in China, according to a media release.

“This collaboration marks another milestone in Sinopec’s commitment to energy revolution and green development,” said Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of Sinopec. “By combining our energy supply capabilities, nationwide network, and customer service expertise with CATL’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to build a comprehensive energy infrastructure that powers a better life.”

“A robust energy replenishment network is critical to the widespread adoption of EVs,” said Dr. Robin Zeng, Chairman and CEO of CATL. “Through this partnership, we will elevate the battery swap model to new heights, injecting fresh momentum into sustainable development.”

Sinopec brings its extensive network of 30,000 integrated energy stations in China, 28,000 Easy Joy convenience stores, and over 10,000 ultra-fast charging stations, serving 200 million customers daily.

The partnership strengthens Sinopec and CATL’s ongoing work in energy stations, storage, and advanced materials. The collaboration will build smart energy microgrids, featuring solar power, energy storage, charging, swapping, and battery inspection.

Moving forward, the two companies will explore broader synergies in zero-carbon solutions, vehicle ecosystems, and battery materials. Capital and equity partnerships will also be pursued to foster innovation and accelerate the development of new productive forces, the media release said.