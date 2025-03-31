XING, PEWC team up to deliver hybrid energy storage system

Taiwanese immersion cooling battery technology firm XING Mobility and wire and cable maker Pacific Electric Wire & Cable (PEWC) have announced a partnership to develop and promote the next-generation hybrid energy storage system.

This system integrates two cutting-edge battery technologies — vanadium redox flow and immersion-cooled lithium-ion — to deliver a disruptive combination that enhances safety, longevity, and performance, according to a media release.

The hybrid solution provides long-duration energy storage and high-power responsiveness across a broad range of critical applications, including AI data centers, smart grid infrastructure, and renewable energy storage.

At the core of the hybrid system is the integration of PEWC’s vanadium redox flow battery —renowned for its water-based, non-flammable electrolyte and lifespan exceeding 20 years —with XING Mobility’s proprietary immersion-cooled lithium-ion battery platform.

XING’s system offers advanced thermal management and a built-in active safety mechanism that prevents thermal runaway, ensuring consistent high-power performance in even the most extreme environments, the media release said.

By merging these two complementary chemistries, the system bridges the gap between long-duration energy storage and rapid power delivery. This fusion delivers a resilient, scalable solution suited to today’s fast-evolving energy demands.

“This marks a breakthrough in energy storage technology,” said Royce Hong, Founder & CEO of XING Mobility. “By uniting two of the safest and forward-looking battery chemistries, we’re delivering a future-ready system that meets the complexity of modern energy demands with safety, flexibility, and efficiency.”

The two companies will begin with a demonstration project in Taiwan to validate the system’s performance across real-world energy scenarios. The initiative aims to address grid stability, accelerate EV infrastructure rollout, reinforce data center resilience and strengthen renewable energy integration.