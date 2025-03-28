PhoenixEV, Noodoe team up to enhance electric mobility

PhoenixEV, an American manufacturer of electric transit buses and medium-duty electric vehicles, and Noodoe, a provider of advanced AI-driven EV charging software and energy management solutions, announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation and sustainability in zero-emissions electric transportation.

This partnership brings together PhoenixEV’s expertise in advanced electric buses and medium-duty vehicles and Noodoe’s advanced EV software solutions to enhance intelligent transportation and energy efficiency, according to a media release.

“We are excited to collaborate with Noodoe,” said Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV. “Their industry-leading AI-driven software perfectly aligns with our commitment to intelligent transportation and sustainability, and we look forward to working together to drive the future of electric mobility.”

“PhoenixEV’s leadership in electric transit buses and vehicle manufacturing complements our software expertise in AI-driven charging management solutions,” said Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe. “Together, we’re uniquely positioned to support sustainable transportation initiatives and deliver next-generation electric mobility solutions.”

The collaboration between PhoenixEV and Noodoe promises to deliver industry-leading solutions that advance electrified transportation across North America and beyond, the media release said.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Noodoe equips new and expanding EV charging solution providers (CSPs) with next-generation hardware and software.