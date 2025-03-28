Mazda, ROHM use next-gen chips for automotive components

Japanese companies Mazda Motor Corporation and ROHM have commenced a joint development of automotive components using gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors, which are expected to be the next-generation semiconductors.

Since 2022, Mazda and ROHM have been advancing the joint development of inverters using silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors under a collaborative framework for the development and production of electric drive units. Now, they have also embarked on the development of automotive components using GaN power semiconductors, aiming to create innovative automotive components for next-generation electric vehicles, according to a media release.

GaN is attracting attention as a next-generation material for power semiconductors.

Compared to conventional silicon (Si) power semiconductors, GaN can reduce power conversion losses and contribute to the miniaturization of components through high-frequency operation.

Both companies will collaborate to transform these strengths into a package that considers the entire vehicle, and into solutions that innovate in weight reduction and design. Mazda and ROHM aim to materialize the concept and unveil a demonstration model within FY2025, with practical implementation targeted for FY2027.

“As the shift towards electrification accelerates in pursuit of carbon neutrality, we are delighted to collaborate with ROHM, which aims to create a sustainable mobility society with its outstanding semiconductor technology and advanced system solution capabilities, in the development and production of automotive components for electric vehicles,” said Ichiro Hirose, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and CTO of Mazda. “We are excited to work together to create a new value chain that directly connects semiconductor devices and cars.”