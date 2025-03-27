Xtend AI, AMS-India team up to develop healthcare service robots

Israel’s Xtend Ai and Bengaluru-based firm Advance Mechanical Services Pvt Ltd (AMS-India) have signed an MoU to collaboratively develop and produce service robots.

Backed by the Government of Israel and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the partnership seeks to improve access to healthcare, generate high-skilled employment opportunities, and bolster trade relations between India and Israel.

“This partnership with Xtend Ai and AMS-India marks a significant step towards transforming Karnataka’s healthcare ecosystem through cutting-edge robotics,” Karnataka’s Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said. “This collaboration will create high-skilled jobs and strengthen the state's position as a leader in digital health and medical robotics.”

The partnership will start with a pilot project at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College (Bowring Hospital), aimed at enhancing processes like patient registration and emergency care management. Later, plans are to implement robotic nurse assistants and telemedicine kiosks cities and villages.

“By leveraging our Cassini product line of service robots and telemedicine kiosks, Karnataka can significantly enhance healthcare accessibility and efficiency, addressing critical gaps in both rural and urban settings,” said Harry Fox, CEO, Xtend Ai.

This partnership stands as a testament to the power of international collaboration in leveraging technology for societal impact, setting a new benchmark in healthcare innovation, AMS-India said.