Sivers teams up with WIN to enhance DFB laser production

Sivers Semiconductors, a photonics and wireless technology firm headquartered in Sweden, has announced a partnership with Taiwan’s WIN Semiconductors to enhance production of Sivers’ proprietary high-power DFB lasers and laser arrays technology.

This collaboration paves the way for high-volume manufacturing of critical components for coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) applications, according to a media release.

WIN will serve as an outsourced manufacturing partner for Sivers Semiconductors, enabling the company to scale production and meet the demand for its photonic solutions.

This collaboration combines WIN’s expertise in compound semiconductor manufacturing with Sivers’ advanced laser chip technology, the media release said.

“This partnership is a crucial step in our strategy to scale our manufacturing capabilities and ensure our customers receive high-quality, high-performance photonic solutions with greater efficiency and reliability,” said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. “By partnering with WIN Semiconductor, we are enhancing our production capabilities and accelerating time-to-market for our customers, supporting applications such as next-generation optical interconnects, silicon photonics, and optical I/O for co-packaged optics (CPO).”

WIN Semiconductors brings decades of expertise in manufacturing compound semiconductors, offering state-of-the-art fabrication facilities and a proven track record of delivering high-volume, high-quality production, the media release said.

By integrating WIN’s manufacturing capabilities with Sivers Semiconductors’ advanced technology, the partnership aims to drive innovation and strengthen the supply chain for CWDM and DWDM applications.

“We’re excited to work alongside the Sivers team to bring their advanced DFB lasers and arrays to high-volume production,” said William Chang, GM of WIN Semiconductors. “This collaboration combines our manufacturing expertise with Sivers’ innovation to drive next-level performance in CWDM and DWDM applications.”

Sivers Semiconductors AB is the parent company of a group comprising the wholly-owned subsidiaries Sivers Wireless AB, Sivers Photonics Ltd, Trebax AB, Sivers Semiconductors Corp and Sivers Semiconductors Inc.