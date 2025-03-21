SK On, Nissan ink 100GWh US EV battery supply pact

Battery manufacturer SK On and Japan’s Nissan announced a battery supply agreement that will support Nissan’s electric vehicle (EV) production in North America.

Under the agreement, SK On, a subsidiary of South Korea’s SK Group, will supply nearly 100GWh of high-performance, high-nickel batteries to Nissan from 2028 to 2033, according to a media release.

These US-manufactured batteries will power Nissan’s next-generation EVs to be produced at its Canton, Mississippi assembly plant.

This production will support 1,700 US jobs at SK On and involve a total investment of USD 661 million, including equipment purchases. This is in addition to Nissan’s USD 500 million in investments for EV production at the Canton Assembly Plant.

“This agreement with SK On is a significant milestone for Nissan’s electrification journey and supports further investment in US manufacturing,” said Christian Meunier, chairman, Nissan Americas. “Through this smart partnership with SK On, we can leverage their growing US production capacity to deliver innovative, high-quality electric vehicles that meet the needs of our customers.”

The partnership marks SK On’s first supply agreement with a Japanese automaker, further expanding its global customer base. SK On currently operates two battery plants in the US and is building four additional plants with partners. Once fully operational, SK On’s annual US production capacity is expected to exceed 180GWh.

“This agreement underscores the strength of our battery technology and our growing presence in the North American market,” said Seok-hee Lee, SK On president and CEO. “Leveraging our production footprint and expertise, we are committed to supporting Nissan’s electrification strategy and the broader transition to sustainable mobility.”

Nissan is accelerating its global EV strategy. Last year, the company announced plans to launch 30 new models over the next three years, including 16 electrified vehicles. Among those models are all-new EVs from its Canton assembly plant starting in 2028.