Synology and Toshiba strengthen partnership with MOU

The two companies have strengthened their strategic collaboration over the past several years, driving market expansion and advancing technological initiatives to enhance system stability and performance in enterprise storage environments. Through this new MOU, both parties reaffirm their commitment to long-term cooperation and establish a structured framework for intellectual property management.

"Synology is one of Toshiba's most significant and long-standing partners in the Asia-Pacific region. This collaboration enables us to leverage our combined expertise to create greater value for our customers," says Atsushi Toyama, General Manager of Toshiba's Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division, in a press release.

Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology, adds, "Toshiba has been a key strategic partner of Synology for years. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and delivering even more advanced storage and data management solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."

The MOU took effect on March 18th, 2025.