Quest Global acquires Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Alpha-Numero employs over 150 engineers globally from their R&D centres in India at Ahmedabad and Hyderabad and in New York at Endicott.

Alpha-Numero is a well-known in avionic design and verification solutions, with long-standing relationships in the Aerospace, Hi-Tech, and Automotive industries. This investment in Alpha-Numero is a push from Quest Global to strengthening its Semiconductor offerings and expanding its Mission and Safety-Critical solutions for its clients.

"We are excited to welcome Alpha-Numero to the Quest Global family," says Chris Schwartzbauer, President & CEO of Quest Defense, in a press release. "With Alpha-Numero's capabilities in FPGA and Quest Global's deep domain expertise, we will provide innovative engineering solutions that will give our clients a competitive advantage."

Alpha-Numero is well-versed in Safety-Critical Avionics Systems and has special expertise in managing Complex Electronics Hardware from Design assurance level A (DAL-A) to DAL-E. Alpha-Numero also works in Design and Verification & Validation (V&V) of avionics hardware and software in compliance with DO-254, DO-178B/C standards.

Alpha-Numero will continue to be led by the management team of the Co-Founders Sukanta Mitra, Santhi Ayyadevar and Hari Patel.