CDIL teams up with Infineon to make power chips

German semiconductor firm Infineon has signed its first agreement in India with CDIL Semiconductors to supply silicon wafer for manufacturing power chips in the country.

Under the agreement, Infineon will supply bare semiconductor wafers to CDIL, which the Indian company will process and use for assembly and packaging to make power chipset for use in products such as power inverters, solar technology, automobile power solutions, and renewable energy applications, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“Infineon will provide silicon to CDIL. India is a special and very large market where we need partners like CDIL who understand the local requirement,” said Infineon technologies Asia Pacific President and Managing Director CS Chua. “This is the first of its kind agreement that we have signed in India.”

CDIL, which specialises in discrete semiconductors and silicon carbide (SiC) devices, plans to initially make power chips for Indian customers and then look for foreign opportunities, the PTI report said.

“By integrating Infineon’s world-class wafer technology with CDIL’s advanced OSAT capabilities, we are setting new benchmarks in innovation and localisation,” said CDIL President Pankaj Gulati. “This collaboration goes beyond growth — it drives innovation, accelerates ‘Make in India,’ and positions India as a hub for semiconductor excellence.”