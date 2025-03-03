© The White House via X
TSMC to invest $100B in Arizona semiconductor operations
TSMC is planning to invest at least USD 100 billion in its Arizona semiconductor manufacturing operations, marking the largest foreign direct investment in U.S. history, US President Donald Trump announced alongside TSMC CEO C.C. Wei.
The investment will go towards the construction of five new fabrication plants in Arizona, resulting in thousands of high-paying jobs. Combined with earlier commitments, TSMC's total US investment is now USD 165 billion.
C.C. Wei emphasised the impact of the investment, stating, “It’s going to create thousands of high-paying jobs." And that the company is "going to produce many chips to support AI’s progress and to support the smartphone’s progress."