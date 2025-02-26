Spirox opens semiconductor verification lab in Taiwan

In partnership with SET GmbH (now part of NI), this initiative aims to meet the growing demand for automotive-grade power semiconductor verification. The lab will offer testing services to speed up research, development, and production processes for local semiconductor manufacturers.

Driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy applications, the power semiconductor market is experiencing rapid growth. Compared to traditional IGBT silicon chips, SiC offers higher efficiency and lower energy consumption under high-temperature and high-voltage conditions. While silicon chips remain dominant in the semiconductor industry, a growing number of high-performance products are shifting towards wide-bandgap materials like compound semiconductors as the foundation for chip design architectures.

Spirox is establishing the Asia-Pacific region’s first power semiconductor dynamic reliability verification lab in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Using SET GmbH equipment, the lab will offer essential verification services, enabling faster product development and boosting competitiveness in automotive electronics.

Spirox CEO Paul Yang sees immense potential in the power semiconductor market, highlighting that demand in the Asia-Pacific region is poised to exceed other regions.