Samsung Display partners with Intel with eye on AI PC market

Samsung Display has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intel, showing both companies’ intent to cooperate in the development of next-generation IT technology and joint marketing efforts.

Through this MoU, Samsung Display plans to develop display solutions optimized for Intel’s cutting-edge processor chips that enable enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to a media release.

The companies will explore new possibilities in the fields of high-performance IT devices and premium laptops, including AI PCs. Furthermore, the companies intend to apply Intel’s system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology to Samsung Display’s IT OLED panels to provide component solutions optimized for AI PCs, including high picture quality and low power consumption.

Additionally, to expand global promotions, the two companies expect to work together at domestic and international exhibitions.

“Through our collaboration with Intel, a company shaping the future of personal computing, we anticipate accelerated innovation in display technology, bringing consumers’ laptop experience to a new level and driving growth in the AI PC market,” said Hojung Lee, executive vice president and head of the Product Planning Team for Samsung Display’s Small and Medium-sized Display Division, at the MoU signing ceremony.

“This is an exciting time for both Intel and Samsung Display as we collaborate on groundbreaking visual technologies and enhancements optimized for Intel processors,” said David Feng, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Client Segments at Intel. “Through our partnership and expertise, Intel and Samsung Display will steer the PC industry toward the next generation of AI PC experiences.”

Samsung Display faces stiff competition from the likes of BOE and LG Electronics in the premium laptop market. By joining hands with Intel, Samsung Display aims to be part of the next-generation Intel Core-based laptop ecosystem.