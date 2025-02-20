Ad
Murata inks deal to lease factory in India

Murata Electronics (India), a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, has signed an agreement to lease a factory in Tamil Nadu, India.

The handover of the facility is set for February 2025, with full-scale operations targeted for the fiscal year 2026.

" Through this venture, Murata will gain experience in factory operations in India, and prepare for future manufacturing activities in the country," the company writes in a press release.

The facility, located in OneHub Chennai Industrial Park, spans 3,500 square meters and will focus on the packaging and shipping of multilayer ceramic capacitors.

