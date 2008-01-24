Philips to outsource 70% LCD production

Netherlands based consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics is looking to outsource 70% of its LCD TV manufacturing during 2008. This is up from 60% during 2007.

In total Philips expects to ship 14 million LCD TVs in 2008. The main partner of Philips for LCD TVs has been TPV Electronics along with Qisida and Jabil which are supplying Philips with over one million units each. This year Philips plans to add Funai, and TCL to its supplier base.