Plexus UK may create 39 new jobs

EMS provider Plexus has received a grant from the Scottish Government of more than £1m to expand its operations in the UK.

The grant that Plexus has received will help the company to create 39 new jobs at its plant in Pinnaclehill. This is not the first time that Plexus has received Scottish Government support. In 2000 the company received £1 million.



UK managing director at Plexus Willie MacKinnon told BBC, "Our manufacturing site in Kelso is strategic to our future European growth strategy and we are constantly investing in new production technologies for the benefit of our customers. "We are delighted to accept the grant from Scottish Enterprise, which gives us the potential to expand the Kelso facility further, as and when our business demands it."