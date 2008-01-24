Nokia's Romanian plant to become its biggest

By end of 2009 mobile phone giant Nokia intends to make its plant in Romania, its biggest plant in the world.

The plant is expected to open its doors on February 11. It will be located in Cluj, Romania and intends to employee 3500 employees. The company is hiring approximately 100 people a week. Bloomberg reports and refers to the Romanian magazine Ziarul Financiar.



The plant will mainly manufacture Nokia end products like mobile phones and network equipment for the Asian and African markets, Ziarul Financiar reported earlier. Growth of the plant mostly depends on the government's intentions to improve local roads and infrastructure. Expanding the nearest airport is also imported for the company, Bloomberg reports and refers to the Ziarul Financiar.



Nokia today presented its net sales for its fourth quarter 2007 of EUR 15.7 billion. Total net sales for 2007 ended EUR 51.1 billion.



Q4 2007 estimated device market share reached 40%, with significantly increased margins and quarterly operating cash flow of EUR 2.7 billion.



"Nokia's excellent fourth quarter contributed to a year of high growth and increased profitability for the company, while our industry leading product portfolio drove our device business to an estimated 40% market share in the fourth quarter. At the same time we again increased our quarterly device margins, allowing Nokia to continue to invest for innovation and growth”, Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Nokia CEO said.