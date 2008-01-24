Electronics Production | January 24, 2008
NOTE aquires Proqual
Sweden based EMS provider NOTE has acquired the assets of EMS provider Proqual located in Gloucestershire, near Bristol, United Kingdom.
NOTE's profit has been developing strongly over the years. The focus now is to increase growth. The acquisition of Proqual is a natural step for NOTE to increase sales. With the acquisition of Proqual, NOTE will have its first Nearsourcing-unit in the UK. Proqual revenue is approximately € 4,5 million per year and the company has 40 employees.
Over the past two years, NOTE has worked extensively on developing a unique business model called Nearsourcing. The business model is intended to increase growth and profitability while simultaneously reducing the risks of its operations. Nearsourcing is based on volume production in cost-efficient countries, implementing the NOTEfied preferred parts database as a support to sourcing and development processes, and cost-efficient development work close to the customer, cutting their time to market.
Last autumn, NOTE expanded its production capacity in cost-efficient countries through the start-up of new joint venture plants in China and Poland, which created the prospects for cutting its costs in high-cost countries significantly. One consequence of this process was that NOTE issued redundancy notices to 124 employees in Sweden last week. Market reaction to the launch of the NOTEfied preferred parts database has also exceeded expectations.
NOTE’s profitability has performed strongly in recent years, primarily a result of cost rationalisations. Now, NOTE’s focus has moved to increasing growth, and accordingly, the acquisition of the operations of Proqual is a natural step to increase sales.
Commenting, Knut Pogost, NOTE’s Chief Strategic Officer, said: “Proqual is a technologically skilled and flexible EMS (electronics manufacturing services) company located in Gloucestershire, near Bristol. Operations are focused on services early in product life-cycles like prototyping and sophisticated electronics production in shorter runs. We will now add further skills to this business and create our first Nearsourcing operation in the UK. Thus the customer base the company has accumulated offers major potential for future growth on the UK market.”
“The appointment of our new Board of Directors last spring meant work on developing our unique business model intensified,” added Arne Forslund, NOTE’s CEO and President, “this acquisition is intended to increase our growth and is fully consistent with the previous start-up of our Nearsourcing operation NOTE Oslo. We expect the new UK company to make a positive contribution to our margins as early as the current year.”
“The trend towards increased outsourcing of electronics production is strong and we expect it to offer healthy growth opportunities. Now, as planned, we are scaling up our offensive on new geographical markets which will contribute to further growth for NOTE in the long term.”
Over the past two years, NOTE has worked extensively on developing a unique business model called Nearsourcing. The business model is intended to increase growth and profitability while simultaneously reducing the risks of its operations. Nearsourcing is based on volume production in cost-efficient countries, implementing the NOTEfied preferred parts database as a support to sourcing and development processes, and cost-efficient development work close to the customer, cutting their time to market.
Last autumn, NOTE expanded its production capacity in cost-efficient countries through the start-up of new joint venture plants in China and Poland, which created the prospects for cutting its costs in high-cost countries significantly. One consequence of this process was that NOTE issued redundancy notices to 124 employees in Sweden last week. Market reaction to the launch of the NOTEfied preferred parts database has also exceeded expectations.
NOTE’s profitability has performed strongly in recent years, primarily a result of cost rationalisations. Now, NOTE’s focus has moved to increasing growth, and accordingly, the acquisition of the operations of Proqual is a natural step to increase sales.
Commenting, Knut Pogost, NOTE’s Chief Strategic Officer, said: “Proqual is a technologically skilled and flexible EMS (electronics manufacturing services) company located in Gloucestershire, near Bristol. Operations are focused on services early in product life-cycles like prototyping and sophisticated electronics production in shorter runs. We will now add further skills to this business and create our first Nearsourcing operation in the UK. Thus the customer base the company has accumulated offers major potential for future growth on the UK market.”
“The appointment of our new Board of Directors last spring meant work on developing our unique business model intensified,” added Arne Forslund, NOTE’s CEO and President, “this acquisition is intended to increase our growth and is fully consistent with the previous start-up of our Nearsourcing operation NOTE Oslo. We expect the new UK company to make a positive contribution to our margins as early as the current year.”
“The trend towards increased outsourcing of electronics production is strong and we expect it to offer healthy growth opportunities. Now, as planned, we are scaling up our offensive on new geographical markets which will contribute to further growth for NOTE in the long term.”
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments