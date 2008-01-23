Electronics Production | January 23, 2008
Gizmondo plans come-back,<br>will they pick Flextronics again?
Stefan Eriksson (aka Fat-Steve), founder of the collapsed gaming hardware developer Gizmondo, and world-wide known for crashing a Ferrari Enzo while speeding at 360 kilometers per hour, has just got out of prison. Stefan Eriksson and his fellow co-worker Carl Ferrer have now plans to re-launch the Gizmondo device.
Gizmondo Europe Ltd. a former UK-based subsidiary of Tiger Telematics Inc. (Florida US), was the company behind Gizmondo, a handheld gaming console with GPRS and GPS technology, which was set to compete with hand-held gaming devices such as Nintendo GameBoy and Sony PalyStation Portable.
On August 31 2004 Gizmondo Europe Ltd announced that it had select Flextronics as their volume manufacturer for Gizmondo. Finished goods was delivered from the Flextronics assembly line in China, configured and tested in Holland before being picked, packed and shipped to their final destination.
Launched in 2005, the Gizmondo sold poorly, and by February 2006 the company was forced into bankruptcy. There has not been known if Flextronics or any of the other suppliers of Gizmondo ever got paid.
Swedish native Stefan Eriksson, nick-name “Fat Steve” was one of the founders of Gizmondo along with British native Carl Freer. In 2006 Stefan Eriksson became more known for wrecking an Enzo Ferrari while speeding at 360 km per hour in California, United States. Gizmondo was also overshadowed by Stefan Eriksson's involvement in organized crime. He went to prison in 2007 for a number of crimes he had committed in the United States and was released on January 21, 2008.
In November 2007 Carl Freer stated he was interested in starting up production of Gizmondo again. He has teamed up with design engineering firm Plextek which will create the new version of Gizmondo set for launch before Christmas 2008. According to news sources Carl Ferrer has again teamed up with Stefan Eriksson on this project.
On August 31 2004 Gizmondo Europe Ltd announced that it had select Flextronics as their volume manufacturer for Gizmondo. Finished goods was delivered from the Flextronics assembly line in China, configured and tested in Holland before being picked, packed and shipped to their final destination.
Launched in 2005, the Gizmondo sold poorly, and by February 2006 the company was forced into bankruptcy. There has not been known if Flextronics or any of the other suppliers of Gizmondo ever got paid.
Swedish native Stefan Eriksson, nick-name “Fat Steve” was one of the founders of Gizmondo along with British native Carl Freer. In 2006 Stefan Eriksson became more known for wrecking an Enzo Ferrari while speeding at 360 km per hour in California, United States. Gizmondo was also overshadowed by Stefan Eriksson's involvement in organized crime. He went to prison in 2007 for a number of crimes he had committed in the United States and was released on January 21, 2008.
In November 2007 Carl Freer stated he was interested in starting up production of Gizmondo again. He has teamed up with design engineering firm Plextek which will create the new version of Gizmondo set for launch before Christmas 2008. According to news sources Carl Ferrer has again teamed up with Stefan Eriksson on this project.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments