Gizmondo plans come-back,<br>will they pick Flextronics again?

Stefan Eriksson (aka Fat-Steve), founder of the collapsed gaming hardware developer Gizmondo, and world-wide known for crashing a Ferrari Enzo while speeding at 360 kilometers per hour, has just got out of prison. Stefan Eriksson and his fellow co-worker Carl Ferrer have now plans to re-launch the Gizmondo device.

Gizmondo Europe Ltd. a former UK-based subsidiary of Tiger Telematics Inc. (Florida US), was the company behind Gizmondo, a handheld gaming console with GPRS and GPS technology, which was set to compete with hand-held gaming devices such as Nintendo GameBoy and Sony PalyStation Portable.



On August 31 2004 Gizmondo Europe Ltd announced that it had select Flextronics as their volume manufacturer for Gizmondo. Finished goods was delivered from the Flextronics assembly line in China, configured and tested in Holland before being picked, packed and shipped to their final destination.



Launched in 2005, the Gizmondo sold poorly, and by February 2006 the company was forced into bankruptcy. There has not been known if Flextronics or any of the other suppliers of Gizmondo ever got paid.



Swedish native Stefan Eriksson, nick-name “Fat Steve” was one of the founders of Gizmondo along with British native Carl Freer. In 2006 Stefan Eriksson became more known for wrecking an Enzo Ferrari while speeding at 360 km per hour in California, United States. Gizmondo was also overshadowed by Stefan Eriksson's involvement in organized crime. He went to prison in 2007 for a number of crimes he had committed in the United States and was released on January 21, 2008.



In November 2007 Carl Freer stated he was interested in starting up production of Gizmondo again. He has teamed up with design engineering firm Plextek which will create the new version of Gizmondo set for launch before Christmas 2008. According to news sources Carl Ferrer has again teamed up with Stefan Eriksson on this project.