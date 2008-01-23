Somacis to build new plant in Italy

Italian PCB provider Somacis is building a new production plant in Manfredonia, Italy.

Somacis PCB industries is an industrial group specialized in developing and producing high tech PCBs.

Manfredonia is getting ready to start production of the new generation of printed circuit boards which, from the technological side, will be highly sophisticated. The new plant, specifically designed for this type of product, will according to Somacis be the first in Europe.



Somacis PCB industries is inaugurating the construction of a new productive plant in Manfredonia, that will be entirely given over to the production of samples and small series of Chip Scale Packages of the highest technological content. The new manufacturing site will be completed within the year and will be situated near to another of the group’s plants. The first plant has been running since 1999 and currently employs more than the original calculations for the personnel. Production is expected to start within the first half of this year.



The new generation printed circuit boards will be of a highly sophisticated nature from a technological point of view:

- having the track and isolation starting at 25µm;

- with HDI (High Density Interconnection);

- with buried passive components;

- made with SBU technology (Sequential Build-Up), Sequential Lamination, Coreless, Semi Additive Process;

- high definition through the use of LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) process.



“The constant growth in the process of miniaturization in electronic products and components, plays an important part in the exciting field in which SOMACIS pcb industries operates. Keeping up with electronic evolution and the ever changing market needs is our firm intention”, stated Pierluigi Volpi, director of the Technical Department and Research & Development.



“As so often happens, it is us, the manufacturers anticipating the technological solutions to satisfy the construction needs of the designers” he added.



“We are ready to launch ourselves into these new technological challenges, backed-up by the amount of experience and know how that we have amassed over the years”, he added.



“We took the decision to further expand our productive activities in this part of Italy. We firmly believe in this project – Pierluigi Volpi underlined.