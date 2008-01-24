Partnership between UL and RFI

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) announces the signature of a subcontractor agreement with RFI Global Services Ltd UK (RFI) to provide testing and other services relating to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC services) to UL UK.

The objective of this partnership is to streamline the product compliance process of UL customers by combining RFI’s EMC testing facilities with UL’s product safety testing and certification services.



RFI is a UKAS accredited laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025) that focuses on specialist testing, approvals and product development services across the wireless, cellular and smartcard technologies. RFI services include EMC testing using facilities and test equipment in compliance with national and international standards such as the European EMC , the FCC regulations for the North American market and other worldwide product approval requirements. Through the new partnership, UL will extend the scope of its testing capacities specifically to better serve the U.K. market within the information technology, consumer electronics and telecommunications industries.



With the new agreement with RFI, UL will be able to provide a faster turnaround time to customers by using RFI facilities for EMC testing, which include 8 screened chambers, 3 anechoic chambers, 2 open area test sites, 6 bench immunity test sites and an advanced electronic test file system.



The signature of the RFI contract is aligned with the recent launch of the global market access certification package of Underwriters Laboratories for information technology equipment and consumer electronics, valid in Europe and Latin America until 30^th June 2007.