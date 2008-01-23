European WEEE market creates<br>new growth opportunities

Electronic manufacturers must invest in the appropriate structures for regulatory compliance with environmental agencies as well as for the transport and recycling of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) they place in the European Economic Area.

As compliance obligations create flux in manufacturers’ organizational structures, reporting, and outsourcing needs, new opportunities for other sectors, including third party logistics (3PL), have arisen.



The Automotive & Transportation Group at Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce its 2008 Quarterly Analyst Briefing Presentation on the European Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) market to be held on Thursday, January 31, 2008 at 3:00 pm GMT.



Highlights of the briefing include: assessment of the impact of WEEE and restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) on electronic manufacturers’ supply chain and compliance obligations, impact on key stakeholders such as government, municipalities, transport service providers, and the recycling industry, as well as opportunities for 3PL service providers in the WEEE market.



"As the industry settles into structures for ensuring compliance to WEEE and RoHS obligations, logistics companies are well positioned to launch themselves as approved transport carriers of EEE waste and to provide select compliance obligations for reporting on EEE placed in the European Economic Area and waste recycled,” notes Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Aarthi Nandakumar. “3PL service providers also stand to offer value by developing partnerships with recycling schemes and manufacturers for a dedicated and total solution."