STMicro announce net loss of $477 m

Fourth quarter net revenues increased 6.9% sequentially to $2.74 billion, gross margin at 36.9%, diluted EPS was $0.27 before restructuring and one-time charges. 2007 net revenues reached $10.0 billion; net income before restructuring and one-time charges was $698 million. 2007 net operating cash flow up 26% to $840 million.

Largely reflecting the non-cash impairment charges in connection with the agreement to divest FMG, ST’s operating loss was $545 million for full year 2007, compared to operating income of $677 million in the full year 2006. Net loss was $477 million, or $ -0.53 per share, compared to net income of $782 million, or $0.83 per diluted share in 2006. 2007 results included impairment, restructuring charges, other related closure costs and other one-time charges equivalent, net of taxes, to $1.29 per diluted share.



President and CEO Carlo Bozotti commented, “Our fourth quarter financial results exceeded the mid-point of our outlook, with revenues up 6.9% sequentially and gross margin at 36.9%. Excluding FMG, revenues were up 7.7% sequentially with a gross margin of 38.2%. Sequential sales growth was driven by ST’s strong industrial-products offering and improving wireless positioning, both of which are areas of significant product-development focus for us.



“Over the course of 2007 we made progress in strengthening our Application Specific Product Groups (ASG). ASG’s revenue growth of approximately 25%, comparing fourth quarter 2007 results with those of the year’s first quarter, was in line with our earlier expectations and is clear evidence of our strengthening portfolio. Additionally, our Industrial and Multisegment Sector (IMS), which includes Advanced Analog, MEMS and Microcontrollers, had sales growth over 10% in 2007, demonstrating the quality of ST’s product portfolio and capability to increase share in the industrial and analog markets.”