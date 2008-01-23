Harwin sign agreement with<br>elcon electronic in Germany

Interconnect manufacturer, Harwin, has secured a new distribution agreement with elcon electronic GmbH in Goettingen, Germany, to reinforce its presence in the German market place.

elcon electronic distributes a range of active, passive and electromechanical components for over 20 manufacturers throughout Germany.



“With this new agreement, we expect to see an increase in our German business,” comments Wolfgang Pohl, Sales Manager, Germany for Harwin. “We are confident that elcon electronic’s excellent contacts and highly-qualified team will attract many new customers and design-wins for Harwin,” added Pohl.



Jürgen Berkmann, Managing Director of elcon electronic, sees the new Harwin agreement as a further growth opportunity for elcon electronic. “Harwin has an excellent product portfolio and is highly regarded in the field of customized interconnect solutions,” said Berkmann. Looking confidently into 2008, Berkmann continued: “Last year, we expanded our Goettingen facility and this year, with the Harwin distribution agreement, we aim to expand our interconnect business further.”